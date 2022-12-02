Holiday Helpers Food Drive raises $132,933 for Ottawa Food Bank

The CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive has helped fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank heading into the holiday season.

The annual food drive on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning raised $132,933 for the food bank.

"It's just incredible. When you think about people giving to strangers, local supporting local – this really will go right into the community right away," Ottawa Food Bank CEO Rachael Wilson said.

"This money will support buying those really expensive, but healthy and nutritious meals."

Every dollar raised during the food drive equals $5 in purchasing power for the Ottawa Food Bank.

The money supports the Ottawa Food Bank at a time the agency sees a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of visits this year compared to 2021.

Since 2007, the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive has collected over 572,000 pounds of food and $1.4 million in cash donations.