Drivers along Colonel By and Hog’s Back road in Ottawa’s south end are seeing red...lights.

The traffic light at the intersection, they say is causing significant and unnecessary traffic delays for causing waiting to turn left. The adjacent bridge is currently under construction and traffic travels in two directions; many are asking why the light needs to turn red.

“It's pointless, and it's just holding us up because I get honked at, if I don’t go,” said driver Colwyn Balmer. “And if I do go, am I going to get stopped? Did I run a red light?” asked Balmer, who wants greater clarity in the intersection to help drivers understand how to safely maneuver around the area where cyclists and pedestrians pass through to access parks and paths.

“There's a lot of confusion because people are getting angry because if you don't go, they want to go because there's no one else there,” said Balmer.

“This light is very slow,” said one driver. The passenger of another vehicle waiting at the red light expressed frustration with waiting for the light to turn green.

“Green, it should be green, there’s no traffic,” said the woman.

Drivers seeing red at this traffic light along Hog's Back and Colonel By where some behind the wheel are growing frustrated the light isn't green at all the times to alleviate congestion during rush hour - we've witnessed drivers ignoring the red several times

The area has been a concern for drivers for more than a month, when construction on the Hog’s Back Bridge began; construction continues until May 2020.

Many pedestrians are asking for a crosswalk to operate independently from the lighting system. Currently, the green light allowing for vehicles to turn left onto Hog’s Back road runs simultaneously with the crosswalk signal.

Councillor Riley Brockington said the traffic signal serves a purpose to separate drivers from pedestrians and cyclists.

“Even though there isn't full traffic flow on Hog's Back road that light needs to remain, we do have pedestrians and cyclists crossing,” said Brockington who hasn’t heard any complaints about the intersection until this week. The councillor is asking residents to come forward with feedback to get everyone moving safely.

“If there are concerns in the community about the length of time - that can be tweaked,” said Brockington, pleading with drivers to be patient and obey the traffic lights until a solution is found.