Hog's Back Swing Bridge closed for maintenance
Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021 8:36AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 9, 2021 9:08AM EST
The popular Hog's Back Swing Bridge spans the Rideau Canal and connects traffic along Hog's Back Rd. between Colonel By Drive and Prince of Wales Drive.
OTTAWA -- The Hog’s Back Swing Bridge is closing for the rest of the week for annual maintenance.
The closure took effect Tuesday at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday at 3 p.m.
It applies to all traffic: pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.
A detour will be in place for cars, and pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the lock gate crossing, the National Capital Commission said.
“This crossing is not universally accessible; therefore, the strollers and bicycles will need to be lifted for three steps,” the NCC says.