

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Shampoo, gift cards, books, or gloves.

Those are just some of the items needed to fill Ottawa's Shoebox Project.

Ottawa Senators wives and girlfriends are helping to pack shoeboxes during the holiday period and are asking for donations.

They will be collecting items at Canadian Tire Centre entrances before the start of the Ottawa Senators home game Wednesday night.

The Shoebox Project is a charity which helps women who are homeless or at risk.

"When they open up those gifts and they see a book or make-up that they need, that they feel valued and feel the support of the community" said Jessica DeMelo.

The goal in Ottawa is to collect 36 hundred shoeboxes.

Ottawa Senators wives and girlfriends are hoping fans will do their part.

"You can donate something warm like a hat or gloves. Or you can bring something fun like playing cards", said Olivia Donnelly.

For a complete list of what's acceptable to donate, check out the Shoebox Project here,