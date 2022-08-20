Hockey festival hosts clinic for Ukrainian refugees in front of Parliament Hill
In front of Parliament Hill, a crowd gathered to watch Ottawans go head-to-head with former hockey pros. The game is part of Play On! Canada’s street hockey tournament that drew more than 70 teams to the nation’s capital.
Among the crowd was Hleb Lubenskyi who took part in his very first hockey clinic.
"We wanted to try, let him a chance to try playing hockey because he’s an energetic guy," said Hleb's father Artem.
The Lubenskyi's are Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Canada two months ago. They now call Ottawa home.
"We know their families are facing dire circumstances in Ukraine and this was an opportunity for us to show them they are welcome here in Canada," said Moezine Hasham, the executive director of Hockey4Youth, a newcomer's clinic that aims to increase social inclusion for newcomers through hockey.
"Seventy-one per cent of newcomers will express an interest in hockey but only one per cent will have a chance to do so," he said. "We want to bring that opportunity to more newcomers in Canada and feel connected to their new country."
Those taking part in the clinic got some coaching from Team Canada Ball Hockey captain Nelson Vargas Dias and retired Ottawa Senators player Marc Methot.
"Just being able to work with them a little bit, go over the fundamentals it’s all I can do to help out. It seems like they’re having a good time," said Methot.
The clinic may be over but for Lubenskyi, this brief encounter could lead to a future in hockey.
"He enjoyed it. He would like to train in September so we will start looking for a team next to our address, enroll him in hockey," he said.
Ottawa is the fourth stop on Play On! Canada’s nine-city national tour. They’ll be heading to Moncton next weekend.
