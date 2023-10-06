Hockey coming back to Jim Durrell Arena

Rinks at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre will be opening next month, marking a return to regular activities after lengthy closures.

The arena on Walkley Road was turned into a men's shelter at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to ease pressure on downtown shelters in a time when physical distancing space was in short supply. It underwent renovations and was used again as a temporary shelter earlier this year.

According to the city of Ottawa, the recreation centre will reopen Nov. 6. Limited access was available as of Thursday.

The arena is home to the Ottawa Junior A Senators.