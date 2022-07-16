History on display as Farmersville Exhibition returns to Athens, Ont.
A fan favourite farm expo is back just north of Brockville, Ont., with exhibitors showcasing local history and antiques of all sizes and colours.
Like Owen Bosma from the Belleville area, with what he calls his "Horseless Carriage."
"It's homemade stuff that I've gathered together," Bosma said. "It's got some Model T parts on it, the wheels are Model T and the body is, actually I call it a body by Cashway, because it's wood and Cashway was the lumber store at the time!"
Bosma built it over in the winter of 2020-21, finally getting a chance to display it at an event.
"They smile, they laugh, they wonder if it runs you know," he said with a laugh.
He has attended every Farmersville Exhibition in Athens since it's inception in 1979, always showcasing his homemade and restored items like gas engines.
"You never know what somebody might bring," Bosma added. "I hope this turns out to be a good success being back after COVID. Things are maybe a little bit on the thin side here, but I've seen this place just packed."
He says the "Horseless Carriage" will likely be his last homemade contraption as well.
"The spirit is willing, but the body is weak," he joked.
On Saturday morning, he was taking his friend Betty Waite for a few laps around the fairgrounds.
"I love it. This is my first year here and it's just awesome," she said. "This is so much fun!"
An antique tractor on display at the Farmersville Exhibition in Athens, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
From classic cars and trucks to antique farm machinery, the annual event is hosted by the local Lions Club, and covers just about everything farm related.
"Farmersville is kind of more about celebrating history, enjoying what's available, the social community part of it as well," said Lions Club member Elizabeth Earle.
"There are some exhibitors that have been here for several years and they are now seeing each other for the first time in a few years," she noted, with the event cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
"When we first started putting up the posters back in April, people were like 'Yes! This is awesome, it's back!', and people were really glad to hear that things were back on again," Earle said.
On Saturday, a wide range of events were held, including the western games and tractor pulls.
A children's amusement area was also set up with a bouncy castle, batting cage and dunk tank.
"I'm looking forward to seeing that dunk tank, considering how hot it is today. I imagine there will be people lining up to be dumped," she smiled as exhibitors continued to roll into the grounds.
"They have been rolling in all morning," she noted. "Just come on out and enjoy it and have a great time."
Kyle and Karl Miller working on their 1913 engine at the Farmersville Exhibition in Athens, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Four-year-old Colton Simpson and his mother Tanya Bagyan travelled from Seeley's Bay to explore the sights and sounds.
"This little one loves the tractors on our farm and we come here every year," Bagyan said. "I don't think he remembers being here the first couple years but he's four now so he can actually enjoy it."
"I like to see the tractors," Colton smiled. "All of them!"
"It's great," added his mother. "You get to see a lot of old trucks, old tractors, old cars, and there lots of crafts. There is always something to see for everybody."
Exhibitors Kyle Miller and his grandfather Karl from nearby Addison brought their antique engine to showcase.
"It's a five horsepower 1913 Stickney," Kyle said. "It used to run a water pump."
The duo, excited to be back at the expo and talk with anyone interested in their machine.
"It's almost like a museum that appears once a year," he added.
The event continues until Sunday, with a craft show, horse draws and country music from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
