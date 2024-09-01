Historic Stormont County Fair returns for 157th year Labour Day weekend

The Stormont County Fair returns this long weekend, marking a tradition as old as Canada.

According to organizers, it’s the biggest weekend of the year for the community of Newington, Ont. and has been held every year since 1867.

"We have some great volunteers that keep us going." said Sandra Donnelly, president of the Stormont Agricultural Society.

"People come and gather for the weekend and talk to people they haven't seen all year. Pretty friendly community and everybody seems to know somebody."

Local vendors, food trucks and a variety of shows are paired with a busy midway for fairgoers, including a historic carnival game.

One of the busiest on Sunday was Ken Pagenkopf’s high striker game. The traditional carnival game tests participant's strength by striking a puck with a hammer that will hit a bell at the top of a tower if hit hard enough.

Pagenkopf says it happens to be one of the most historic.

"It's one of the oldest carnival games there is," he said.

"In fact, men used to play this game for cigars. And that's where that expression comes from: close, but no cigar."

Another popular activity was the train ride, a first for the Stormont County Fair this year, which gives a brief tour of the fairgrounds.

A few years ago, Ray Savard built the trains all by himself for his grandson, who has autism. When the rest of the kids in the neighbourhood also wanted to try it, he thought it would make a great ride at the fair.

"All the kids, they all see what's going on," he said.

"I'm giving them a tour of the park, and they all appreciate it. They’ve all been enjoying the ride."

The fair will be open until Monday. After that, organizers will start planning ahead for next year.