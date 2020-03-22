OTTAWA -- The Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loto-Quebec has announced that because of concerns about the health and safety of customers, the Hilton Lac-Leamy will suspend operations starting Monday at 2 p.m. The hotel will remain closed for an indefinite period, and will stop taking reservations.

The hotel is attached to the Casino Lac Leamy on Boulevard du Casino.

Loto-Quebec ordered the closure of all casinos across Quebec on March 12, including Casino du Lac Leamy.

On Saturday, the historic Fairmont Chateau Laurier closed its doors due to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the first time in the 108-year history of the hotel that it has closed its doors.

“For us, this is a very strange experience. We hadn’t closed our doors since 1912 when we opened," said Deneen Perrin, the hotel’s director of public relations.

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier expected to be closed for at least a couple of weeks.