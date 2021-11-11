OTTAWA -- Emergency crews are working to rescue an injured hiker from a steep climbing wall in Gatineau Park.

Gatineau fire and Ottawa fire responded to a call for hikers trapped in the Luskville area of Gatineau Park just after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police says people are stuck on a steep climbing wall that is difficult to reach.

Carole-Anne Rochon of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais says one person is hurt, and officials are awaiting for the arrival of more resources to help rescue them.

Ottawa fire tells CTV News Ottawa one of the hikers was reportedly injured and needed assistance.

The Ottawa Fire Rope Team is on the scene in Luskville to help bring the injured person out of the woods.