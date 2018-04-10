Hike at the gas pumps
A person selects a high grade of fuel in Toronto after gasoline prices rose overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:10AM EDT
Ottawa motorists are being advised to fill up the gas tank today.
Gas price analyst Dan McTeague warns gas prices will jump 4 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario on Wednesday. The average price of gas in Ottawa would jump to $1.33 a litre.
McTeague tells CTV Toronto that this is the week when stations switch to their summer gasoline blend, which is more expensive.
According to OttawaGasPrices.com, prices are sitting at $1.29.9 a litre at most stations in Ottawa.
McTeague says this is going to be the “summer of discontent” for motorists. He predicts prices will likely climb above $1.40 a litre this summer.