Highway 43 near Smiths Falls reopens following fatal crash
Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021 2:52PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, November 2, 2021 7:54PM EDT
Highway 43 is closed near Smiths Falls due to a fatal crash on Tuesday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Highway 43, east of Smiths Falls, has reopened hours after a fatal crash.
The crash involved a car and dump truck and happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, police said.
No other details about the crash or the victim were immediately available.
OPP tweeted just before 8 p.m. to say that the highway had reopened.