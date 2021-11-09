OTTAWA -- A Highway 417 on-ramp in the east end was closed for seven hours after a truck rolled over Tuesday morning.

The crash on the westbound on-ramp at Hunt Club Road happened just after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the on-ramp was closed as crews worked to clean up debris. Police said the ramp was expected to be closed for several hours. Detours were in place.

The Ministry of Transportation said the ramp reopened just after 4 p.m.