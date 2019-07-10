

CTV Ottawa





CTV News has confirmed the identity of the 62-year-old woman who was killed in Sunday's fatal crash on highway 417 near Arnprior.

Corinne Monette was one of the two people who died in the crash after a 36-year-old man, driving the wrong way, crashed into her vehicle and several others.

Monette was a retired civil servant and an Ottawa Redblacks fan.

The 36-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, died on the way to the hospital. He was fleeing police but officers had called off the chase for safety reasons before the crash happened.

The Special Investigations Unit is probing whether the police chase contributed to the crash.

Two other men in their late 20s were seriously hurt but are expected to recover.