Highway 417 closed at Nicholas Street until 11 a.m. Sunday
(File image)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect delays in both directions along Highway 417 tonight and Sunday morning due to a road closure at Nicholas Street.
The Queensway will be closed in both directions at Nicholas Street from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Construction crews will be working over the weekend to remove the old Nicholas Street Bridge along the highway this weekend.
Lane reductions will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the full closure at 6 p.m.
The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe Streets will also be closed, but other ramps in the area will remain open.
As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Nicholas Street Underpass replacement, crews will be demolishing the old structure. The work includes the full replacement of the existing bridge on a new alignment immediately west of the existing bridge.
Here is a list of the detours on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 for the bridge work.
Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure
Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue
Keep right for Mann Avenue
Turn left on Greenfield Avenue
Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure
Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue
Turn left on Lees Avenue
Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas
From Gatineau
Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandra bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street
Turn right on Vanier Parkway
Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From ByWard Market
Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street
Turn right on Vanier Parkway
Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From Sandy Hill
Motorists coming from Sandy Hill to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed north on Nicholas Street
Continue north on Waller Street
Turn right on Rideau Street
Turn right on Vanier Parkway
Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From the downtown core, west of the Rideau Canal
Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue
Turn left on Charlotte Street
Turn right on Rideau Street
Turn right on Vanier Parkway
Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe
Motorist should travel eastbound on Isabella Street
Turn right on Elgin Street
Bear left onto Hawthorne Avenue and cross the Pretoria Bridge
Turn right on Main Street
Turn left on Lees Avenue
Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp