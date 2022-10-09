Highway 416 northbound closed outside Ottawa for serious crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 416, just outside Ottawa.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes near Rideau River Road in Kemptville. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Details about the victim or victims are not yet known.

OPP say investigators are headed to the scene. Police expect northbound lanes of Highway 416 to remain closed at Rideau River Road for several hours.

Highway 416 is one of the main arteries into Ottawa from Highway 401. Other nearby crossings include County Road 44 at River Road near Kemptville and Nixon Drive at River Road just outside of Osgoode.

This is a developing story. More details to come…