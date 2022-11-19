Highway 401 westbound closed in Prescott area due to collisions, weather: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario is closed because of collisions caused by poor weather conditions.

The OPP said officers responded to a crash that appears to involve passenger vehicles and transport trucks in the area of Edward Street in Prescott Saturday afternoon. A snow squall warning for the region remains in effect.

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Edward Street in Prescott and County Road 15 in Maitland until further notice.

“Visibility is poor due to the snow,” OPP said. “Please avoid this area if possible.”

OPP have warned of poor driving conditions between Kingston and Prescott because of the weather.

Heavy lake effect snow has been hitting parts of the region. The storm system has dumped more than a metre of snow on parts of New York.

OPP Acting Sergeant Erin Cranton told CTV News Ottawa police have cleared approximately 19 collisions on Highway 401 and 23 on other OPP-patrolled roads in the region since midnight. There were about 24 collisions that hadn't been cleared or remained under investigation as of 2:20 p.m. Saturday, 16 of which were on the 401.

Ottawa is forecast to get between 5 and 10 cm of snow. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

#GrenvilleOPP is currently dealing with a collision on #401 westbound from Edward Street @TownofPrescott. The highway is closed WB up until the next exit. Visibility is poor due to the snow. Please avoid this area if possible. ^ac pic.twitter.com/A4rqu8mLeH — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 19, 2022