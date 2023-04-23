Highway 401 reopens in eastern Ontario after bridge demolition

Highway 401 has reopened near Brockville after two consecutive nights of detours for a bridge demolition.

Crews removed the overpass on Hallecks Road, forcing traffic through downtown Brockville, Ont. for 12 hours Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The overpass was built in 1967 and was refurbished in 1974 and 1984. The demolition of the Hallecks Road overpass is part of an eight-month project to replace the aging infrastructure that was considered beyond rehabilitation.

"This has been at least two years in the making," Elizabethtown-Kitley Township Mayor Brant Burrow said last week. "I'm sure for the MTO, it's been longer than that."

This is the largest construction project in the township's history, Burrow says.

"This is one of the original bridges on the 401, or what was then the Trans-Canada Highway construction," he noted. "It's time. There's no way you can rehabilitate this, so they've got to widen the bridge and now is the time to do it."

The closure of Hallecks Road is affecting response times from emergency services. In February, Elizabethtown-Kitley firefighters went door to door to residents living south of the 401, to notify them of the increased response time.

It's estimated that residents who call for service could be waiting an additional four to six minutes. The township says 441 homes, or about 11 per cent of its residents, are affected by the increased response time.

Fire Chief Andy Guilboard says another door-to-door campaign will begin in late May, to alert seasonal residents of the situation.