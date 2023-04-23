Highway 401 reopens in eastern Ontario after bridge demolition

Construction crews working at the Hallecks Road site. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Construction crews working at the Hallecks Road site. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina