

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes of Highway 401 are now open, after being closed for most of the day Wednesday, following a fatal tractor trailer collision and fire west of Napanee.

The collision happened between Deseronto Road and Highway 49 late Wednesday morning.

One lane reponed around 8:30 p.m, but it wasn't until after midnight Thursday that all lanes were clear.

Investigators were looking for one driver, saying in a news release the driver's whereabouts were “unknown," but police later said the driver was found and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A second driver involved in the crash was not hurt.