Highway 401 reopens after Fatal tractor trailer fire near Napanee
A tractor trailer fire closed down the westbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Napanee May 30, 2018 (OPP handout)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 10:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 6:08AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes of Highway 401 are now open, after being closed for most of the day Wednesday, following a fatal tractor trailer collision and fire west of Napanee.
The collision happened between Deseronto Road and Highway 49 late Wednesday morning.
One lane reponed around 8:30 p.m, but it wasn't until after midnight Thursday that all lanes were clear.
Investigators were looking for one driver, saying in a news release the driver's whereabouts were “unknown," but police later said the driver was found and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
A second driver involved in the crash was not hurt.