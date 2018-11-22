Highway 401 closed in both directions
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 3:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 22, 2018 3:50PM EST
Highway 401 closed in both directions between City Rd 6 at Odessa and Gardiners Rd in Kingston. OPP responding to two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers.
More details to come..
������ 401 all lanes, both directions at Odessa: major MVC, TT crossed median and crashed into several cars, some on fire, rollover reported.— Make It Home YGK (@MIHomeYGK) November 22, 2018
BREAKING: Highway 401 closed in both directions btwn City Rd 6 @ Odessa and Gardiners Rd in Kingston. OPP responding to two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers. We are on our way to the scene, more at 6 @ctvottawa #ottnews #otttraffic— Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 22, 2018
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 between 38 Hwy & County Rd 6 closed in both directions #Odessa #Napanee. EDR is in place. ^kw— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) November 22, 2018