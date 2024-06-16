Highway 401 briefly closed for impaired driver going wrong way in South Glengarry: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers quickly intercepted an impaired driver who was going the wrong way on Highway 401 Saturday night.
Police say they briefly shut down the highway when they knew a driver was going the wrong way to prevent crashes and avoid injury.
"After quickly shutting down the highway, police intercepted and without damage or injury, took the driver into custody," the OPP said on X.
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Joe Alwyn says breakup with Taylor Swift was 'a hard thing to navigate'
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
Clooney and Roberts help Biden raise US$30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
Market Square patios reopen on interim basis
The city of Saint John is hopeful for the patios to reopen with their full capacity by weeks end.
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
16-year-old boy fatally shot outside Scarborough plaza identified
Police have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Two teens facing murder charges after minor stabbed to death in Chisasibi, Que.
Two minors are facing second-degree murder charges after a teen was stabbed to death in the Cree community of Chisasibi.
Police rescue three from Lake Temagami after boat sinks
Ontario Provincial Police members were dispatched to what police officials described as a “sinking vessel” on Lake Temagami.
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Fatherly advice for a soon-to-be dad on Father's Day weekend
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to become a father, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
Most glassware at Mexican Village stolen by customers: WindsorEats owner
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.
VIDEO 'Worrying about an explosion': Black smoke spreads for kilometers after three boats catch fire in Port Stanley, Ont.
Thick, billowing black smoke could be seen for dozens of kilometres after three boats caught fire at a Port Stanley, Ont. marina Saturday afternoon.
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.
Here's how thousands of families celebrated Father's Day in Simcoe County
Whether on the region's links, lakes, restaurants, or parks, thousands of families were out treating their fathers on Sunday through Simcoe County for Father's Day.
-
A cooking-related fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Saturday, causing significant damage.
Thousands of participants run with enthusiasm in 2024 Manitoba Marathon
Sunday morning brought no shortage of runners across the city as thousands took part in the 46th installment of the Manitoba Marathon.
-
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
-
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
On Saturday, Mount Royal University hosted the Pump Couture Fashion Show, featuring models living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is 'classic playoff hockey' in the Stanley Cup Final
Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, with a post-whistle scrum featuring two of the most important players in the series.
'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
-
The Edmonton Riverhawks paid homage to the beloved Trappers on Sunday. As part of Father's Day celebrations at Remax Field, the local baseball team wore Trappers jerseys.
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, charged for allegedly using bear spray in Saskatoon robbery
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.
-
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
A section of Highway 99 will be closed overnight, officials announced Sunday.
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
-
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.