    • Highway 401 briefly closed for impaired driver going wrong way in South Glengarry: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers quickly intercepted an impaired driver who was going the wrong way on Highway 401 Saturday night.

    Police say they briefly shut down the highway when they knew a driver was going the wrong way to prevent crashes and avoid injury.

    "After quickly shutting down the highway, police intercepted and without damage or injury, took the driver into custody," the OPP said on X.

