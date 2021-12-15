A serious crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer closed Highway 17 near Pembroke for several hours on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning just west of B Line Road, OPP said. One person, a driver of one of the passenger vehicles, was taken to an Ottawa hospital by air ambulance.

Two other people, a passenger from the same vehicle and the driver of the other passenger vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the tractor trailer were uninjured.

Highway 17 was closed between B Line Road and Round Lake Road. It reopened around 3 p.m.