Residents inside a downtown apartment building were evacuated for hours when firefighters were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to a fire on the eighth floor of 60 McLeod Street.

The fire was contained to one unit after an aggressive attack that took fire fighters less than 30 minutes to control. Residents on the eighth and ninth floors were were able to gather on the first floor while emergency crews worked on the fire.

The unit is under construction and there were no occupants at the time. One person in the building was treated for smoke inhalation, no other injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation and there is no estimate cost of damages at this time.