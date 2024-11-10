OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Higher-than-average temperatures, rain in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday

    Riverain Park in Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Riverain Park in Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Higher-average-temperatures and showers are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 10 C today, increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

    Tonight, a low of 7 C and periods of rain are expected.

    Monday will see a high of 13 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

    On Tuesday, it’s going to be sunny with a high of 3 C. Clear skies and a low of -8 C are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.

