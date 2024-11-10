Higher-than-average temperatures, rain in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday
Higher-average-temperatures and showers are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 10 C today, increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.
Tonight, a low of 7 C and periods of rain are expected.
Monday will see a high of 13 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. A low of 0 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.
On Tuesday, it’s going to be sunny with a high of 3 C. Clear skies and a low of -8 C are in the forecast for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump knows the Canada-U.S. relationship 'in a way he didn’t before': Ambassador
Canada's ambassador to the United States — and co-lead of the federal government's Team Canada war room — says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has a different understanding of the bilateral relationship than he did during his first term in the White House.
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
Americans are feeling anxious — so they're 'doom spending'
Doom spending, or the practice of spending money to soothe fears about broader issues like politics or the economy, shows up everywhere from YouTube and TikTok videos to Reddit to personal finance discussions and data in surveys.
‘I just wanted to work again’: Finding a new job in your 50s comes with extra hurdles
Shannon Davidson was let go from her executive role at a marketing firm last year after a merger led to cuts. She knew she wasn't done with her career yet, but finding her next workplace in her mid-50s was a daunting prospect.
COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact
Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald Trump's presidential election victory could hamper the talks.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Pottery exhibit celebrates dozens of Nova Scotia artists
A new pottery exhibition in Tatamagouche, N.S., is highlighting decades of artwork and the contributions of dozens of creators in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
Toronto
-
Shots fired at Woodside Cinema, patrons inside: police
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, police say.
-
-
Man killed in Brampton was shot, say police
A man who died in Brampton on Saturday following a “possible stabbing” was actually shot, say Peel police.
Montreal
-
Thinking of donating your brain to science? This is what they might do with it
Researchers say taking a peek inside a person's brain is as difficult as understanding the universe or discovering the ocean in its entirety.
-
Veteran Montrealer says the poppy is an important symbol
It's a century-old tradition that's carried on year after year with pride – we wear a poppy to honour our nation's veterans. But to retired lieutenant-colonel Henry F. Hall it's so much more.
-
Montreal vegan festival shows growing popularity of plant-based lifestyles
The Montreal Vegan Festival is back for its 11th edition at the Old Port.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kingsville
An individual is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in Kingsville.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
London
-
Andrew Lawton wins Conservative Party of Canada nomination for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South
Journalist, broadcaster, and author Andrew Lawton has won the nomination to run as Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada in the new riding of Elgin—St. Thomas—London South.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory
With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Collingwood housing program to welcome its first residents
Multiple managing partners of Collingwood’s Supportive Rapid Re-Housing Program (SRRP) announced that they will welcome their first residents in the coming weeks.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Halkirk 2 wind facility shut down after turbine breaks
The soon-to-be-operational Halkirk 2 wind farm was shut down on Friday after a turbine broke.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
-
Public should know how much they pay for policing: Reeve
An Alberta municipality says it wants to tell ratepayers how much of their taxes is being spent on policing costs, but Municipal Affairs is taking issue with its disclosure.
Regina
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Sask. NDP's ChiefCalf officially claims seat in Saskatoon Westview as final election ballots tallied
The final round of ballots from Saskatchewan’s provincial election were tallied on Saturday, and a race that was previously too close to call has officially been declared.
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Saskatoon
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Regina Rams win Evan Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Evan Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Vancouver Island
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.