

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Heritage Ottawa says it remains “unimpressed” with the proposed new design of the addition to the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

In a statement released Sunday night, Heritage Ottawa said it is “gravely concerned that the City of Ottawa may be on track to approve what would be the most disgraceful act of heritage vandalism of our generation.”

The city received a revised heritage application for the new seven-storey addition to the rear of the Chateau Laurier hotel last week. Larco Investments says the addition would be clad in stone, glass and bronze.

The submission to the City of Ottawa also states “limestone fins” on the north-facing side will break up the height of the building.

Heritage Ottawa says the revised design fails to resolve the “underlying flaw that impaired all of the previous attempts.” It adds “the angular, blocky massing and style of the proposed addition remains intrinsically incompatible with the romantic sensibility of the historic Chateau.”

Larco Investments needs several planning approvals before the project can proceed. The Chateau Laurier is covered under the Ontario Heritage Act, and all additions must be approved by City Council.” The Planning Committee will consider the application on Tuesday, June 26.

Heritage Ottawa is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Council to use its authority under the Ontario Heritage Act to prevent “this inappropriate design from proceeding.”

The proposed seven-storey addition to the Fairmont Chateau Laurier would include 154-long-stay hotel units, an interior courtyard and 349 underground parking spaces.