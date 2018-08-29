

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Brigil says its $400 million “Place Des Peuples” development in Gatineau is dead.

The statement came shortly after Gatineau City Council voted 12-7 in favour of a heritage designation on the downtown Museum District. The designation blocks the development of the high-rise complex near the Canadian Museum of History.

Brigil proposed a 35 and 55 storey high-rise complex on Rue Laurier, directly across from the museum.

In a statement, Brigil said “this vote ends the dialogue on the future of the Quartier-du-Musée. Indeed, this harsh and rigid quote brings no long-term vision for the Quartier-du-Musée. “

Brigil adds “this verdict will inevitably push back the city, which currently occupies the position of the 4th largest city in Quebec.”