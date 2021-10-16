OTTAWA -- The CHEO Foundation is giving us the first look inside this year's Minto CHEO Dream Home – the 'Caraway.'

Supply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the dream home located in Minto's Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.

The CHEO Dream Home on Skysail Place is a customized bungalow, situated on an oversized corner lot. It's a collaboration by the Minto Communities Team with Tanya Collins Design.

"The Caraway features beautiful views of the Mahogany Pond with an incredible wrap-around porch to enjoy the views and the outdoors, while inside the 4,603 square-foot floor plan offers plenty of space," says the CHEO Foundation.

"It’s a 'customized' bungalow with a loft space which means 2-storey ceilings and lots of natural light pouring into the main floor."

The grand prize in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is valued at $3.1 million, which includes the Net Zero home fully furnished by La-Z-Boy. The winner also receives $100,000 cash, $5,000 in gift cards from Farm Boy, legal services and moving services.

The CHEO Dream Home has a three-car garage, a den off of the front entrance and a kitchen with an island. The primary bedroom on the first floor includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite, while there are two additional bedrooms and a loft on the second floor.

NET ZERO HOME

The CHEO Dream Home has a net-zero approach to minimize its carbon footprint and improve the wellness of the planet.

Solar panels on the roof turn your home into a net energy generator, combined with extremely efficient insulation, "ensuring that you use less energy to stay warm in the winter, or cool in the summer," says the CHEO Foundation.

The Minto Dream Home grand prize package will also include a car charging station, powered by an Electric Vehicle Energy Management System that will eliminate the need to upgrade a home's electrical panel to accommodate a car charging station.

The CHEO Foundation says the key benefits to homeowners with the net zero home include:

Environmentally responsible: Net Zero Energy home produces as much clean, renewable energy as it consumes.

Net Zero Energy home produces as much clean, renewable energy as it consumes. Resiliency: Protected even in the event of power failure. Extra insulation means that the home will stay warm 2-3 times longer than a typical home.

Protected even in the event of power failure. Extra insulation means that the home will stay warm 2-3 times longer than a typical home. Greater home comfort: The airtightness of the home means fewer drafts, less outside noise pollution, and uniform surface temperatures

The airtightness of the home means fewer drafts, less outside noise pollution, and uniform surface temperatures Savings: The energy-efficiency design, building materials and mechanics of the home pay for themselves over time and increase the home's value upon resale.

CHEO DREAM OF A LIFETIME LOTTERY TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery, where you could win the CHEO Dream Home, the Early Bird prize that includes $250,000 cash or other prizes.

Tickets are $100 each or three for $250.

New this year are bundles of tickets:

Five lottery tickets plus 15 50/50 tickets for $500

Three lottery tickets plus 15 50/50 tickets for $300

One lottery ticket plus 15 50/50 tickets for $150

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Early Bird draw is Nov. 19. To purchase tickets, visit dreamofalifetime.ca.

The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery helps support patient care at CHEO.