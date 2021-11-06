OTTAWA -- Thousands of Ottawa residents will be able to book their booster shot today, as Ontario expands eligibility for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government says the following vulnerable populations will be able to book a third dose, as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16+) and their non-Indigenous household members.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, eligible Ottawa residents can book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Ottawa Public Health says you should book an appointment for a third dose, as drop-in availability is limited.

Ottawa Public Health will operate four community clinics seven days a week. The clinics are located at:

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex

JH Putman School

Eva James Memorial Centre

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA

Residents can also reach out to local pharmacies to book an appointment for the booster dose.

The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for health care workers and their family members. Details will be sent to employees.

"A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at least twenty-four weeks (six months) after the second dose. All booster doses will be mRNA vaccines," said Ottawa Public Health in a statement.

"Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is safe, effective, and enables Ontarians to benefit from the protection of a booster dose. We encourage all those eligible to book an appointment and get their third COVID-19 vaccine at their local pharmacy or a community clinic."

In January, the Ontario government plans to expand eligibility for booster shots to all Ontarians, pending clinical information.

RENFREW COUNTY

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has expanded eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccination third dose appointment in line with the provincial guidelines, along with individuals who are immunocompromised.

The health unit says the following vulnerable populations can book a booster shot:

All eligible residents will be able to access vaccination clinics across Renfrew County and District or visit a participating pharmacy.