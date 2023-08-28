Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today

Hockey fans will have a chance to see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today.

It's Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir's day with the Stanley Cup, as the Golden Knights continue to celebrate winning the NHL's biggest prize last season.

As part of the celebrations, Muir will bring the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Alpine Avenue today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the celebration, meet Muir and see the Stanley Cup. You can get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup for a cash donation, which will be donated to the Ottawa West Little League.

Muir played baseball in the Frank Ryan Little League.

Parking is available on Stuart Kettles Street and Pinewood Crescent, according to the Ottawa West Little League.

Muir was one of 52 names added to the Stanley Cup when the Golden Knights won in June.

The Stanley Cup was in Prescott last Friday, as Ben Hutton spent the day with the cup.