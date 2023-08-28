Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today
Hockey fans will have a chance to see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today.
It's Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir's day with the Stanley Cup, as the Golden Knights continue to celebrate winning the NHL's biggest prize last season.
As part of the celebrations, Muir will bring the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Alpine Avenue today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the celebration, meet Muir and see the Stanley Cup. You can get a photo taken with the Stanley Cup for a cash donation, which will be donated to the Ottawa West Little League.
Muir played baseball in the Frank Ryan Little League.
Parking is available on Stuart Kettles Street and Pinewood Crescent, according to the Ottawa West Little League.
Muir was one of 52 names added to the Stanley Cup when the Golden Knights won in June.
The Stanley Cup was in Prescott last Friday, as Ben Hutton spent the day with the cup.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
Cryptocurrency scams offering fake jobs on the rise: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
Have you gotten a job offer recently to work freelance to boost the profile of an app and be paid with cryptocurrency? It could be a scam, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
N.W.T. RCMP warning of relief fund scams targeting those fleeing wildfires
The Northwest Territories RCMP stated in a news release Sunday that they’ve become aware of a text message scam purporting to connect wildfire evacuees to relief funds.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban does gender reveal for N.S. couple
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
-
17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: N.S. RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP says they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Stephen Lecce to make an announcement ahead of school year
Ontario’s Education Minister is set to make an announcement on Monday ahead of the school year.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
8 suspects outstanding after man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Eight suspects are wanted by police after a man was stabbed in the back late Sunday afternoon in North York.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
-
Rescue operation to find boat carrying six people adrift on Montreal river
Montreal firefighters are searching for a boat carrying six people adrift on the Saint Lawrence River.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
London
-
Unifor Detroit Three members deliver overwhelming strike mandate
Workers at Detroit Three automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
-
-
Post-mortem examination completed in death of Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
‘A battle on this issue’: NDP, PCs clash over healthcare
A big campaign promise from the Manitoba NDP party is signalling to experts that healthcare might be the provincial election’s big issue this fall.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
Calgary
-
First year post-secondary students move into U of C
The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.
-
STARS Air Ambulance transports 71-year-old to hospital following motorcycle crash south of Glennifer Lake
A 71-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon south of Glennifer Lake, Alberta.
-
Calgary brigade heading for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Elks snap home losing streak, beating Redblacks 30-20
The Edmonton Elks ended a massive drought and finally got a win at home, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 on Sunday.
-
Man attacked with a machete Saturday at Southgate transit centre, appears to be random: EPS
Edmonton police say a man was attacked with a machete at the Southgate Transit Centre Saturday night.
-
Trudeau made 'specific commitments' during weekend meeting in Edmonton says NWT premier
After saying last week she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made "specific commitments" to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts.
Vancouver
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
'The absolute wrong direction': Homeless man fined $100 for having cart on DTES sidewalk
The decision to ticket a homeless man for having a cart on the sidewalk is drawing criticism from advocates.
-
1,500 buildings assessed by Canada Task Force 1 in West Kelowna, Shuswap
The Vancouver-based disaster response team Canada Task Force 1 has completed 1,506 rapid damage assessments in the wildfire-ravaged West Kelowna and North Shuswap areas, allowing residents to find out if their homes are safe to return to.
Regina
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.