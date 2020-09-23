OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing centres are open across Ottawa and eastern Ontario today if you are seeking a test for novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the two COVID-19 care clinics are open in Ottawa today. Both clinics reached capacity before noon on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park is open, but no appointments are available for the next two days. Appointments are released online two days in advance.

There is also online booking for children and youth testing at the Brewer assessment centre. Appointments are released at 8:30 p.m. the evening before.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location (1485 Heron Road) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19

You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

Casselman COVID-19 Assessment Centre (drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street, Casselman

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2741 Chamberland Street, Rockland

Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Winchester

Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.