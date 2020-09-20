OTTAWA -- Three COVID-19 testing centres will be open in Ottawa today for residents to get a novel coronavirus test before the start of the new work week.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Centre at RCGT Park are open today, but there are no appointments available for the drive-thru testing centre on Coventry Road.

It's also the second day for the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing centre set up in the parking lot at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa's west-end. The drive-thru testing centre at Canadian Tire Centre is open to all OHIP patients over the age of 2.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the three testing centres today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at RCGT Park: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. You need to book an appointment for the site.

Pop-up COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Canadian Tire Centre Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (No appointment necessary)

As of Saturday evening, no appointments were available Sunday at the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19

You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing

"There are a lot of 'what ifs', so let me try to address those," said Dr. Etches.

"If someone in your household becomes ill with symptoms, everyone in the household should self-isolate but only the person with symptoms should be tested."

Dr. Etches said others in the household do not need to be tested unless they have COVID symptoms or have been instructed to go for testing by Ottawa Public Health.

The two COVID-19 Care Clinics, located on Moodie Drive and Heron Road, are closed on Sunday.