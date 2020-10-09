OTTAWA --
There are several options available for people looking to get a COVID-19 test in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
CTV News Ottawa looks at the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way:
Open Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available. To book a test for an adult, click here.
CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way
Open Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Testing is available by appointment only. To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.
The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr.
CLOSED Saturday and Sunday. The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic is open for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.
To book an appointment, click here.
The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd.
CLOSED Saturday and Sunday. The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic is open for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.
To book an appointment, click here.
The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at RCGT Park, 300 Coventry Road
The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is OPEN Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drive-thru assessment centre is CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday.
To book an appointment, click here.
COVID-19 testing available at several pharmacies across Ottawa for select individuals with no symptoms of COVID-19. You must book an appointment.
Shoppers Drug Mart
1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5
(613) 737 3344
647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2
(613) 822-6746
455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9
(613) 238 9041
541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1
(613) 740-0616
3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9
(613) 834-7383
2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7
(613) 841-1535
1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W
(613) 590-1800
1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1
(613) 725 9990
1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3
(613)-722-4277
1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7
(613) 592-6010
Cedarview Pharmacy
112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2
(613) 823-1700
Hybrid Pharm
318 Richmond Road, K1Z 6X6
(613) 695-4923
Medicine Shoppe
19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1
(613) 745-5905
Rexall
1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2
(613) 824-0082
