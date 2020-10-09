OTTAWA -- There are several options available for people looking to get a COVID-19 test in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way:

Open Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available. To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way

Open Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Testing is available by appointment only. To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr.

CLOSED Saturday and Sunday. The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic is open for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd.

CLOSED Saturday and Sunday. The care clinic is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic is open for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at RCGT Park, 300 Coventry Road

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is OPEN Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drive-thru assessment centre is CLOSED Thanksgiving Monday.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 testing available at several pharmacies across Ottawa for select individuals with no symptoms of COVID-19. You must book an appointment.

Shoppers Drug Mart

1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5

(613) 737 3344

More info...

647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2

(613) 822-6746

More info...

455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9

(613) 238 9041

More info...

541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1

(613) 740-0616

More info...

3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9

(613) 834-7383

More info...

2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7

(613) 841-1535

More info...

1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W

(613) 590-1800

More info...

1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1

(613) 725 9990

More info...

1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3

(613)-722-4277

More info...

1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7

(613) 592-6010

More info...

Cedarview Pharmacy

112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2

(613) 823-1700

More info...

Hybrid Pharm

318 Richmond Road, K1Z 6X6

(613) 695-4923

More info...

Medicine Shoppe

19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1

(613) 745-5905

More info...

Rexall

1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2

(613) 824-0082

More info...