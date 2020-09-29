OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing is available at four assessment centres and clinics in Ottawa today, and at 13 pharmacies in Ottawa.

COVID-19 testing is also available at several locations across eastern Ontario.

Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:

  • Showing COVID-19 symptoms
  • Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App
  • A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and
  • Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 testing available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa (You must book an appointment)

Shoppers Drug Mart

  • 1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5

(613) 737 3344

  • 647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2

(613) 822-6746

  • 455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9

(613) 238 9041

  • 541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1

(613) 740-0616

  • 3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9

(613) 834-7383

  • 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7

(613) 841-1535

  • 1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W9

(613) 590-1800

  • 1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1

(613) 725 9990

  • 1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3

(613)-722-4277

  • 1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7

(613) 592-6010

Cedarview Pharmacy

112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2

(613) 823-1700

  • Medicine Shoppe

19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1

(613) 745-5905

Rexall

  • 1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2

(613) 824-0082

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Calypso Waterpark – 2015 Calypso Street, off Highway 417

  • Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • (Children must be at least 1 year old to get tested at this location)

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

  • Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

COVID-19 Testing in Almonte

  • COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Call 613-325-1208 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing is done Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brockville Memorial Centre – 100 Magedoma Avenue, Brockville

  • Open to walk-ins at Brockville Memorial Centre 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Casselman COVID-19 Testing Centre (Drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street

  • Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

  • By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)
  • (Children must be at least 3 years old to get tested at this location)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street

  • Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • (Children must be at least 2 years old to get tested at this location)

Kemptville COVID-19 testing

  • Bell Hall campus on Kemptville Campus – 830 Prescott Street.
  • Open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston

  • The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston
  • Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

  • Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee.
  • Call before visiting: 613-354-8254

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2241 Chamberland St., Rockland

Smiths Falls by appointment only

  • Open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Call 613-283-2330, ext. 1401 to book an appointment

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Lions Club Hall

  • Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Patients should call 613-801-2333 to book their test.