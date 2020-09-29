Advertisement
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Residents line up outside the Brewer Arena in Ottawa to be tested for COVID-19, Sept. 14, 2020. (Chris Black / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing is available at four assessment centres and clinics in Ottawa today, and at 13 pharmacies in Ottawa.
COVID-19 testing is also available at several locations across eastern Ontario.
Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:
- Showing COVID-19 symptoms
- Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App
- A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and
- Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care
Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:
- COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.
- COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
- COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location (1485 Heron Road) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must book an appointment for the drive-thru testing facility.
COVID-19 testing available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa (You must book an appointment)
Shoppers Drug Mart
- 1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5
(613) 737 3344
- 647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2
(613) 822-6746
- 455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9
(613) 238 9041
- 541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1
(613) 740-0616
- 3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9
(613) 834-7383
- 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7
(613) 841-1535
- 1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W9
(613) 590-1800
- 1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1
(613) 725 9990
- 1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3
(613)-722-4277
- 1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7
(613) 592-6010
Cedarview Pharmacy
112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2
(613) 823-1700
- Medicine Shoppe
19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1
(613) 745-5905
Rexall
- 1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2
(613) 824-0082
COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario
Calypso Waterpark – 2015 Calypso Street, off Highway 417
- Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- (Children must be at least 1 year old to get tested at this location)
Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria
- Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)
COVID-19 Testing in Almonte
- COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Call 613-325-1208 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing is done Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brockville Memorial Centre – 100 Magedoma Avenue, Brockville
- Open to walk-ins at Brockville Memorial Centre 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Casselman COVID-19 Testing Centre (Drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street
- Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall
- By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)
- (Children must be at least 3 years old to get tested at this location)
Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street
- Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- (Children must be at least 2 years old to get tested at this location)
Kemptville COVID-19 testing
- Bell Hall campus on Kemptville Campus – 830 Prescott Street.
- Open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston
- The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston
- Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee
- Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee.
- Call before visiting: 613-354-8254
Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2241 Chamberland St., Rockland
- Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only
- Fill in this COVID assessment centre intake form and a nurse will call you for an appointment.
Smiths Falls by appointment only
- Open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Call 613-283-2330, ext. 1401 to book an appointment
Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Lions Club Hall
- Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Patients should call 613-801-2333 to book their test.