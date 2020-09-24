OTTAWA -- Four COVID-19 testing centres will be open in Ottawa today for residents to get a test for novel coronavirus, while testing locations are also open across eastern Ontario.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the two COVID-19 care clinics are open in Ottawa today. On Wednesday, both clinics reached capacity within 20 minutes of opening their doors.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park is open, but no appointments are available for the next two days. Appointments are released online two days in advance.

There is also online booking for children and youth testing at the Brewer assessment centre. Appointments are released at 8:30 p.m. the evening before.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location (1485 Heron Road) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19

You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing

Starting Friday, 13 pharmacies in Ottawa will offer COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people. You must book an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

Casselman COVID-19 Assessment Centre (drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street, Casselman

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2741 Chamberland Street, Rockland

Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Winchester

Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit testing

Thursday, Sept. 23 – 91 Meehan Street in Arnprior. Testing is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Kingston

Leon's Centre, 1 Tragically Hip Way (Enter at Gate 2 on Ontario St. )

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee

Call before visiting: 613-354-8254