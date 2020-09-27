OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing facilities are open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today if you want to get a COVID-19 test before the new work week begins.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges are open today. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park in Ottawa is open, but no appointments were available as of Saturday evening.

On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said under new Ontario testing guidelines, people will be turned away from testing facilities if they don't meet the new criteria.

Effective immediately, Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:

Showing COVID-19 symptoms

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App

A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): Closed Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location: Closed Saturday and Sunday

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. You must book an appointment for the drive-thru testing facility.

COVID-19 testing is available at 13 pharmacies across Ottawa, but you must book an appointment.

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Calypso Waterpark – 2015 Calypso Street, off Highway 417

Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

COVID-19 Testing in Almonte

COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Call 613-325-1208 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing is done Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brockville Memorial Centre – 100 Magedoma Avenue, Brockville

Open to walk-ins at Brockville Memorial Centre 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston

The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Correction: