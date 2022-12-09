Here's where you can get 10 cents a litre off gas in Ottawa this morning

Ottawa drivers can get a 10-cent-per-litre discount on gas this morning at some Circle K, Ultramar and Esso locations across the city.

The discount, which runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, is part of Circle K’s ‘Fuel Day,’ a customer appreciation event happening at more than 370 locations across Ontario.

"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, the company’s head of North American marketing.

On ‘Fuel Day’, the posted price and price on the pump reflect the discounted price during that time.

There will also be deals on food, drinks, snacks and more. Customers will also receive a limited supply of coupon books available in store that can be used until the end of January.

The 10 cents per litre discount starts on December 9th, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and ends at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at participating Circle K locations in Ontario, while supplies last.

Here are the locations in Ottawa offering 10 cents a litre off gas from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday:

Circle K – 256 Richmond Rd.

Ultramar – 1985 Trim Rd.

Ultramar – 2302 Tenth Line Rd.

Esso – 450 Bank St.

Esso – 1600 Bank St.

Esso – 2545 Baseline Rd.

Esso – 1859 Carling Ave.

Esso – 2100 Hunt Club Rd.

Esso – 2075 Montreal Rd.

Esso – 1856 Robertson Rd.

Esso – 3705 Riverside Dr.

Esso – 3580 Strandherd Rd.

Esso – 1970 Walkley Rd.

You can also see the full list by using the store locator on Circle K’s website and selecting the ‘fuel day’ filter.