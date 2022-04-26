Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa in May

Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.

The royal tour, marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in St. John’s, N.L. on May 17, Ottawa on May 18, and Yellowknife, N.W.T. on May 19.

Day two of the tour in Ottawa includes a packed itinerary. Charles and Camilla will join Governor General Mary Simon at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to Canadian veterans. They will then meet with members of the local Ukrainian community and take part in a traditional prayer service.

The royal couple will also visit a local school, which was not identified, to promote youth literacy and highlight the experiences of newcomers to Canada.

Charles and Camilla will take in a special performance of the RCMP Musical Ride and the couple will also take part in a roundtable led by Environment and Climate Change Canada about sustainable finance in combatting climate change and building a net-zero economy.

Their day in the capital will wrap up with a gala at Rideau Hall to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

This will be Charles’s 19th visit to Canada and Camilla’s fifth. They were last in Canada in 2017 to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.