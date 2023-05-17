Here's where Ottawa motorists can save 10 cents a litre off gasoline on Thursday

Motorists in Ottawa have a chance to save some money at the gas pumps heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, offering motorists 10 cents off per litre of fuel at locations in Ottawa and across Ontario. Participating gas stations in Ontario operated by Circle K will offer 10 cents off each litre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard, said. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario."

In Ottawa, 28 Circle K locations will be hosting 'Fuel Day'. The company says the 10 cents per litre discount runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, while supplies list.

Ottawa gas prices are sitting at 153.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

For a full list of participating Circle K sites in Ottawa and across Ontario visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3868162-2&h=1963860597&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada&a=www.circlek.com%2Ffuel-day-canada.

Here are the Circle K locations in Ottawa offering 10 cents off gasoline on Thursday.

907 Eagleson Road

401 Hazeldean Road

44 Edgewater Street

501 Terry Fox Drive

479 March Road

1856 Robertson Road

2545 Baseline Road

299 Greenbank Road

1545 Woodroffe Avenue

1584 Merivale Road

256 Richmond Road

1859 Carling Avenue

3705 Riverside Drive

2162 Prince of Wales Drive

450 Bank Street

1600 Bank Street

1970 Walkley Road

2100 Hunt Club Road

120 Montreal Road

395 Montreal Road

1494 Innes Road

2075 Montreal Road

6469 Jeanne D'Arc Boul.

1980 St. Joseph Boulevard

1600 Forest Valley Drive

3869 Innes Road

2302 Tenth Line Road

1985 Trim Road

Gatineau Couche-Tard locations

Gas stations operated by Couche-Tard in Gatineau will be offering a coupon booklet between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. that includes savings of 10 cents off gasoline. Visit the following Couche-Tard locations in Gatineau: