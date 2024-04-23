Here's where a new bowling alley is opening in Kanata

Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end.

Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.

The 25,000 sq. ft. facility will have 18 lanes for 10-pin bowling, along with interactive bowling games, lane-side food and drink service and comfortable seating. There will also be a state-of-the-art arcade featuring arcade classics and VR technology, pool tables, sports games and more.

"We are excited to bring Splitsville’s best-in-class bowling and entertainment experience to Kanata," Pat Haggerty, president of Splitsville Entertainment, said in a statement.

"We are a people-first business with a dedication to our team members and our guests, and committed to investing in the communities we operate in."

Kanata will be the 13th Splitsville location in Canada. There is also a Splitsville in Kingston on Bath Road.

There are several bowling lanes in Ottawa, including the Orleans Bowling Centre, the Merivale Bowling Centre and West Park Bowling.