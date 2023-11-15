Here's when you can expect to receive an alert during Wednesday's Alert Ready test in Ottawa-Gatineau
Don’t' be alarmed if you receive an alert on your smartphone, radio and television in Ottawa and Gatineau at 12:55 p.m. or 1:55 p.m.
A test of Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, is scheduled for today.
In Ontario, the Alert Ready system will be tested at 12:55 p.m., while Quebec's emergency public alerting system will be tested at 1:55 p.m. Television and radio broadcasts are expected to be interrupted by an alert, and cellphones will receive a message.
Some residents of Ottawa and Gatineau may get both the Ontario and Quebec alerts on a cellphone depending on their location.
Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE connected and compatible wireless devices. Alerts are broadcast for several different reasons, including fire, hazardous and environmental threats, a civil emergency, an Amber Alert for missing children, and natural disasters such as a tornado, earthquake, flash flooding or a hurricane.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires an alert test to be carried out every year, either in May or November.
