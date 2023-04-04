Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
A freezing rain warning has been issued for much of eastern Ontario and west Quebec calling for a prolonged period of freezing rain, which could lead to ice buildup of 10 to 15 millimetres, Environment Canada said.
The precipitation is expected to start overnight Tuesday and continue for much of Wednesday before temperatures rise above the freezing mark.
Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which could lead to power outages and tree damage.
"One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain," Environment Canada said. "If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, this has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region."
The weather agency is warning that surfaces will become icy and slippery, and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.
WEATHER FORECAST
On Tuesday, before the freezing rain arrives, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C.
On Wednesday, the high will be 0 C with a wind chill of -12 in the morning. The ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to change to rain in the early afternoon. Those showers will continue into Wednesday night.
Thursday will be significantly warmer: cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and 12 C.
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Spring storms impacting parts of Canada with snow, freezing rain, thunderstorms
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
DNA reveals woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship
A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday.
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau Liberals have become the Phoenix pay system of Canadian governments
The prime minister was supposed to help his party rise from the ashes of entitlement and poor management. Instead, the Trudeau Liberals have become the Phoenix pay system of Canadian governments, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
