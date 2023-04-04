Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa

Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."

A freezing rain warning has been issued for much of eastern Ontario and west Quebec calling for a prolonged period of freezing rain, which could lead to ice buildup of 10 to 15 millimetres, Environment Canada said.

The precipitation is expected to start overnight Tuesday and continue for much of Wednesday before temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Some areas may see several hours of freezing rain, which could lead to power outages and tree damage.

"One potential complication is how much of the precipitation falls in the form of ice pellets versus freezing rain," Environment Canada said. "If most of the precipitation falls in the form of freezing rain, this has the potential to be a significant ice storm for the region."

The weather agency is warning that surfaces will become icy and slippery, and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.

WEATHER FORECAST

On Tuesday, before the freezing rain arrives, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C.

On Wednesday, the high will be 0 C with a wind chill of -12 in the morning. The ice pellets and freezing rain are expected to change to rain in the early afternoon. Those showers will continue into Wednesday night.

Thursday will be significantly warmer: cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and 12 C.