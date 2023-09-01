Here's when the temperature will hit 30 C in Ottawa over the Labour Day weekend

It's going to be a sunny and hot final long weekend of summer and start of the school year.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny skies over the next five days, with temperatures warming up to 31 C on Sunday and 32 C for the first day of school for most students on Tuesday.

The high of 32 C on Tuesday and 32 C on Wednesday will challenge the records for warmest Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 in Ottawa history. The record for warmest Sept. 5 in Ottawa is 33.1 C set in 1983, while the hottest Sept. 6 is 31.7 C (1945.)

Here is a look at the forecast for the Labour Day weekend and back-to-school in Ottawa.

Sunny today and a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 27.

There will be a few clouds in the sky this evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Saturday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 27 C, with a humidex of 31 degrees.

A September heat wave will begin on Sunday and continue through the first few days of next week.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 31 C.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for sunshine and a high of 32 C for both days.