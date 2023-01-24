Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa

Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.

A snowfall warning is in effect. Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres. The storm is expected to begin late afternoon and end Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency is warning of possible reduced visibility in heavy snow and says rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Isolated power outages are also possible.

The snow is expected to begin as a Texas low moves into the area.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada says. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The storm is part of a system that is expect to affect a large swath of the population between Windsor and Ottawa.

The good news, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live, is that the precipitation will be limited to snow.

"We're not going to see any freezing rain or ice pellets or rain mixed with snow," he said. "It's all going to be the stuff that you shovel, plow and push."

Phillips said he doesn't expect Wednesday evening rush hour to be difficult, but Thursday morning will be a different story.

"Overnight, we'll probably see about 12 hours of heavy snow," he said. "The intensity's going to pick up quite quickly ... that means large accumulation and visibility that is quite restricted at times."

Ottawa has received about 42 cm of snow so far in January.

"This is something you've dealt with all winter," Phillips said. "You've had a lot more snow than you normally would cet, and I would say that in the past this winter you've had maybe three or four storms that are very similar to this one."

Winter parking ban

A daytime winter parking ban will be in effect on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. across the city.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.

During a winter parking ban, parking is not allowed on city streets so crews can plow more easily. Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed.

Snow ending Thursday evening

It will be mainly cloudy today before the snow begins late afternoon. The high will be -7 C, with wind chill values near -15.

Wednesday’s overnight low will be -6 C.

On Thursday – periods of snow and a high of -3 C. The snow will end Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight.

On Friday