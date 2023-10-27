Here's when Santa Claus will visit Ottawa for parades in November

Santa Claus will have a busy itinerary when he visits Ottawa for parades this fall.

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association has announced the dates for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa and the Santa's Parade of Lights in Orléans.

The Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall. The parade will travel west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.

If you want to put an entry into the parade, you can apply at www.toyparade.ca.

Santa's Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 6 p.m. The parade will travel down St. Joseph Boulevard from Youville Drive to Prestone Drive.

The Kanata Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 10 a.m.

The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is set for Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.