Here's when Ottawa will see record-breaking warm temperatures this week

Record-breaking warm temperatures are set to grip Ottawa on Thursday, as Mother Nature continues to deliver an early taste of summer to the capital.

The warm temperatures come one week after a freezing rain storm closed schools and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.

The temperature hit 18.3 C at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 28 C on Thursday, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.

The record for warmest April 13 in Ottawa history is 26.7 C, set back in 1945.

The forecast for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C, while Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C.

The record for warmest April 14 in Ottawa history is 27.8 C, set back in 1968, while the record for hottest April 15 is 24.9 C, set back in 2003.

Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue in Ottawa until Monday, with the temperature drops to 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 1 C.