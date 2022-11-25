Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop six cents a litre

Ottawa motorists will find some savings at the gas pumps this weekend.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop six cents at litre in Ottawa and across Ontario on Sunday, to 146.9 cents a litre.

That would be the lowest price for gasoline in Ottawa since mid-September.

Gas prices have fluctuated in recent weeks, hitting 177.9 cents a litre during the first weekend of November.

According to ottawagasprices.com, Ottawa motorists were paying $1.39 a litre for gas one year ago.