Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre

Ottawa motorists will get some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of 2023.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday, to $1.459 a litre.

Gas is currently selling for 149.9 cents a litre at most Ottawa gas stations.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price for a litre of gas in Ottawa was $1.34 a year ago.

McTeague told CP24 earlier this week that gas prices will begin to rise later this month.

"Cold weather is going to put pressure on diesel, and natural gas, which in turn will put pressure on oil and ultimately on gas prices. And that could start to emerge by the second or third week of January," McTeague said.

With files from CP24 web content writer Bryann Aguilar