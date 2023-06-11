Here's when Ottawa could see some rain this week

People in Ottawa will enjoy a mainly sunny Sunday, before some much-needed rain moves into the area for the start of the work week.

Ottawa has only received 7.2 mm of rain through the first 10 days of June. A total of 15 mm of rain has been recorded in Ottawa over the past three weeks.

A burn ban remains in effect for the city of Ottawa due to the dry conditions.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

Periods of rain beginning on Monday. High 23 C.

Tuesday will start cloudy, with clearing through the day. High 21 C.

The outlook for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday calls for a chance of rain each day.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C.