Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, with periods of snow arriving on Monday.
The significant weather outlook calls for snow to develop over Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday and continuing through the day. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by Monday night.
Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. Environment Canada's forecast calls for flurries or showers on Friday.
Ottawa has already received 308.5 cm of snow this winter, the second-highest snowfall total over the past 20 winters.
Forecast
Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.
Mainly cloudy on Saturday. High 0 C.
Cloudy Saturday night. Low -11 C.
Cloudy skies continue on Sunday. High +1 C.
Periods of snow on Monday. High +1 C.
Flurries continuing on Tuesday. High -1 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of +2 C and a low of -8 C.
Daylight saving time
Just a reminder, we spring forward this weekend.
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, and clocks move ahead one hour.
Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5, at 2 a.m.
