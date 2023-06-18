Here's when Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures this week

It is a cloudy and cool final Sunday of spring in Ottawa, but record-breaking warm temperatures will arrive this week as the calendar turns to summer.

"That's coming," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.

"We're going to see temperatures go right up into the 30s. It's going to be really the first real test of summery-like weather."

Summer officially arrives in Ottawa at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 29 C Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hit 33 C on Thursday and 34 C on Friday and Saturday.

"Nature is paying attention to the time and we're going to see warm temperatures; several days where the temperature is going to get above 30," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent this weekend.

"I would guarantee that people in Ottawa would not be complaining about the smoke, they'll be complaining about the heat and the haze and the humidity."

Ottawa has experienced several days with smoky, hazy conditions over the last two weeks due to wildfires in Quebec and northern Ontario.

The record for warmest June 22 in Ottawa is 33.5 C, set in 2020. The hottest June 23 was in 1983, with a temperature of 33.3 C.

Environment Canada's summer forecast calls for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa through June, July and August, and below-normal precipitation levels.

Forecast

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Sunday in Ottawa, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 27 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 27 C. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 29 C.